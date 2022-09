The final WDA regular season tournament of the fall played out at The Links of ND in Williston, with players looking to post good scores ahead of regionals.

Individual Leaderboard:

1. Anna Huettl Mandan 78 2. Leah Herbel Century 80 3. Hannah Herbel Century 81 4. Aliyah Iverson Century 88 5. Grace Rieger St. Mary’s 89

Team Leaderboard: