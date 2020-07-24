Golf: Tschetter having a lot of success this summer

One recent Minot High grad is lighting it up this summer on the golf course and we caught up with her and talked about what’s leading to her success.

“Putting in the hours in the summer has been key to what I have done,” added Becca Tschetter.

Tschetter finished in first place at the North Dakota Women’s AM Stroke play and finished second at the State Junior Golf this week.

“Putting in all the work this summer is huge, I put in a lot of work the past few summers. I have taken advantage of all the nice weather in the summer because sadly we don’t get to golf all winter,” explained Tschetter.

Tschetter says she fell in love with the game and now she is going to her dream school, Grand Canyon University this fall to play golf.

“Because it’s my dream school and it was always where I wanted to play so just to get that opportunity to play there is awesome,” said Tschetter. “I’m hoping to just crack that tournament team, we have a lot of girls on the team but I think that if I play my game then I can make the team.”

She hopes to make a lasting impact on the coaches and team.

“To make it out of the regular season at Grand Canyon as a team and one of my goals in my college career is to win a tournament so that would be really neat especially at that level so prove to my coaches and my teammates that I am good enough to be there and play,” said Tschetter.

Tschetter is excited for the opportunity and she leaves for Grand Canyon at the end of next month.