Several collegiate golf teams made their way to the Capital City on Monday for the start of a two-day golf tournament hosted by UMary.

Women’s Scores:

1. UMary: 338

2. Valley City State: 405

3. Dickinson State: 407

Men’s Scores:

1. Sioux Falls: 297

2. UMary: 299

3. Alexandria Tech: 304

4. Dickinson State: 323

5. Valley City State: 332