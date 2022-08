Watford City was the setting for the start of the WDA Girls Golf Season, teeing off at Fox Hills Golf Course.

Individual Leaderboard:

1. Hannah Herbel – 65

2. Anna Huettl – 70

3. Mackenzie Strange – 75

3. Ruby Heydt – 75

5. Brooke Hollar – 78

Team Leaderboard:

1. Century – 309

2. Mandan – 311

3. Minot – 321

4. Legacy – 323

5. Williston – 347