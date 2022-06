The final high school championship was handed out in Fargo, as the Class A Boys State Golf Tournament wrapped up at Rose Creek Golf Course.

Individual Leaderboard:

1. Nate Peyerl (West Fargo Sheyenne) – 142

2. Landon Olson (Fargo North) – 145

13. Matthew Souther (Legacy) – 154

19. Jack Homiston (Dickinson) – 155

22. Logan Schoepp (Century) – 156

Team Leaderboard:

1. West Fargo Sheyenne – 593

2. Fargo Davies – 599

5. Century – 633

9. Dickinson – 663

10. Legacy – 701