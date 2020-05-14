Golf: West Morton building team chemistry with a new tradition

West Morton’s golf team has started a new tradition to tee off each season, and they say it’s led to the team’s success.

The varsity team travels to a different state for a weekend get away to play golf. Last year the Holsteins traveled to Nebraska, and while this year’s trip to South Dakota is on hold, coach Jordan Kautzman says giving players something to look forward to as a bonding experience has helped the team grow.

“It was really fun because we got to first play golf, and it was our first time out on the year, so of course everybody was rusty but everybody was having fun,” junior Gehrig Geiss said. “It was more of a bonding experience to get to know your team, and to get to play together.”

The Holsteins finished sixth at state last season.