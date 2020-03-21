Golf’s course of action for the weeks ahead

For golfers, there is still a chance you will be able to play in Bismarck soon.

The Bismarck Parks and Rec District says they are preparing golf courses to open as normal this spring. This includes courses like Tom O’Leary, Pebble Creek, and Riverwood. The parks and rec staff, as of now, is maintaining greens and surfaces as the weather warms up.

“The users are very excited to get outside and enjoy the recreational offerings we have,” says director Randy Bina. “And we hope we can provide those. We hope we don’t have to shut anything down.”

Pebble Creek golf course is scheduled to open on April 30.