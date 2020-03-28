1  of  2
Breaking News
40 Trinity Hospital staff in self-quarantine No lockdown order for North Dakota

Gone fishing with Mike Peluso

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mike Peluso is used to the fast-paced life of hockey.

He set a single-season scoring record as a player at Bismarck High School en route to a state runner-up finish, and before coaching the Demons to their only state championship he played in the NHL against the likes of Dominik Hašek, Nicklas Lidström and Chris Chelios.

Now the former hockey pro has turned to a new career. Peluso has taken his fishing guide business full time.

“Certainly I’ve found something I truly enjoy,” Peluso said. “Just like playing hockey, it was a passion. I played with passion, and I do the same thing when I’m fishing.”

Peluso has gone from spending every day on the ice to every day on the open water, and so far he says there is no looking back.

“I promised myself I wasn’t going to chase anything else right now and continue to do this,” Peluso said. “Every morning I get up to go fishing I don’t dread getting up. I can’t wait to do it.”

While hockey and fishing may seem like two very different sports, Peluso said the two are very comparable. Especially when it comes to preparation.

“It’s a lot like when I played hockey,” Peluso said. “You’ve got to keep your skills, and keep sharp.”

But the adrenaline rush of scoring a goal doesn’t quite translate to a big catch. At least that is not what he is after.

“I like the find,” Peluso said “I like to search and look, and all of a sudden you figure something out. I think that, to me, is the adrenaline rush that I’m after.”

His new career isn’t always easy, but he says it is always worth it.

“I love watching other people catch them,” Peluso said. “Because it feels like then I’ve done my job. I’ve found the fish, I’ve put them on top of them, and they’re getting out of it what they wanted to do, and that’s come out and enjoy the day.”

Peluso is will be inducted into the North Dakota Sports Hall of Fame in June for his hockey achievements.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Overpayment Scam

Thumbnail for the video titled "Overpayment Scam"

Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hockey"

Friday, March 27th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, March 27th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Face Masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Face Masks"

Rent Paid

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rent Paid"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/27"

United Way

Thumbnail for the video titled "United Way"

Protecting Homeless

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protecting Homeless"

Calls Down

Thumbnail for the video titled "Calls Down"

Community Funds

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community Funds"

Virtual Dance Classes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Virtual Dance Classes"

Teacher Parade - Bismarck (Northridge Elementary School)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Parade - Bismarck (Northridge Elementary School)"

Teacher Parade - Bismarck

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Parade - Bismarck"

Teacher Parade - Bottineau

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Parade - Bottineau"

Teacher Parade - Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Parade - Minot"

Teacher Parade - Rolla

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Parade - Rolla"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/27"

Pooper Scooper

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pooper Scooper"

Neighborhood Party

Thumbnail for the video titled "Neighborhood Party"

Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/27"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge