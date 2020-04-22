Grant County-Flasher hoping to jump into state track

Grant County-Flasher’s track program is small, but they are gaining momentum. Especially when it comes to field events.

Last season the team had five state qualifiers, and four of them were in the field, but it’s the team’s jumping ability that makes them so special.

The Storm have three returning athletes who hope to qualify once again in both the triple jump and long jump.

State placer Connor Ottmar says competition on the team helps drive him, and he thinks that could lead to more of his teammates qualifying this season.

“We’re just a jumping team, and I like that,” junior Connor Ottmar said. “We all can go off of each other and tell each other what we’re doing wrong, and how to improve ourselves. It’s really nice.”

The Storm placed twice in triple jump and once in long jump last season.