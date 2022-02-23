Gymnasts across North Dakota have been perfecting their routines ahead of the state tournament on Friday.

Getting here didn’t come easy. These girls put in hours of hard work to qualify, including two gymnasts from Minot High.

Freshman Haley Conklin is no stranger to the state stage. This will be her third year competing for a title.

Her teammate, Keira Davis, also has a shot. This is the eighth grader’s first state meet.

“I’m looking forward to seeing everybody and competing in the events, mostly my favorite events!” What are your favorite events? “Vault and sometimes floor,” Davis said.

“You kind of just have to go into it like it’s every other meet because it kind of is. I mean, there should be no real difference. It shouldn’t be the one meet you try your hardest at. You should always try your hardest at all the meets,” Conklin said.