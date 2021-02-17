Gymnastics: Amy Fridley leading the way for Dickinson in pursuit of another title

This week gymnastics joins the flurry of postseason tournaments as the WDA regional meet takes place in gymnastics.

One gymnast to watch will be Dickinson’s Amy Fridley. She’s won all-around best gymnast at seven out of eight meets this year, and she’s only a sophomore. But even with that success, Fridley is still working on perfecting her craft leading up to the final competitions of the year.

“For me it’s getting consistent on beam and doing my series more often, and being able to do that, which is hard,” Fridley said. “Overall, it’s really big to do that so when you’re at the end of the season your skills are going to be perfect for higher scores.”

The WDA meet is set for Friday night in Dickinson.