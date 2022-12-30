Dickinson’s gymnastics team picked up its third win of the season on Friday night, defeating six other teams in the Mandan Christmas meet.
Team Results:
1. Dickinson: 148.4
2. Century: 138
3. Legacy: 132.7
4. Minot: 131.2
5. Mandan: 128.2
