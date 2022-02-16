The girls are prepping for the final meet before state the WDA championship.

For most of the girls, this is their first meet at the bigger stage.

Head Coach Robbie Werchau says she’s they’re treating it just like any other meet and that they’ve grown a lot from the start of the season.

“They’re going to have, so far, the best meet that they can have for their season. And, go with that. Try to be consistent. Maybe clean up a few things that haven’t been maybe where we’ve wanted them to be, but other than that, to just go out there. Have fun,” Werchau said.