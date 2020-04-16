Haley Hase: Keeping hope alive

Haley Hase is a three time state qualifier in javelin, but the sport she loves has taught her that winning isn’t everything.

“You have to appreciate everything,” Hase said. “Even the bad track meets where you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, today was so awful.’ But at least you got to do it today, because you may not be able to the next meet.”

Hase knows that ‘last meet’ feeling. She tore her labrum during her junior season ending any hopes of a state championship.

“She said if I can’t do anything else I’m going to throw left handed,” Coach James Haak said. “She threw one throw and then I pulled her. It hurt bad. That was a tough time for her because the year before she placed.”

“I was pretty bumed because I wanted to finish, but I knew it was better off if I did stop, because it could’ve probably made something a lot worse than what it already was,” Hase said.

Hase had shoulder surgery in the fall making the chances of a fourth consecutive state appearance slim, and changing her perspective on a sport close to her heart.

“If I don’t make it to state I’d be fine,” Hase said. “If I can compete in one meet I’ll be happy. I was able to do what I wanted to do. I have to set new goals now with what’s happened, and my new goal was ‘I want to compete in a meet.'”

“That’s just the way she is,” Haak said. “That’s her attitude. That’s the way she works. She would put the effort in to do it.”

With a season suspended by COVID-19 Hase knows another meet may not happen, but she’s practicing in case she gets one last chance.

“I’ve just learned to appreciate everything a lot more, and just look forward to it. Through all the bad there’s going to be good. You just have to keep hoping.”

Hase says she is staying positive in hopes of one last track season.