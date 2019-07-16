Hawktree receives single-rider motorgolf carts

Hawktree Golf Course just gave golfers a reason to ditch their buddies and play by themselves.

Hawktree just received four, single-rider Motorcarts. These carts look like motorcycles but are designed specifically for the golf course.

The head golf professional at Hawktree Michael Herzog said these carts give players the ability to play a complete round of golf in 90 minutes.

“I was concerned about going downhill,” Herzog said, “but it’s very safe. It’s fun. It’s got a little bit of a kick to it. I’ve always wanted to ride a motorcycle in a sense, but this is the safest thing from that.”

The Motorcarts are the same price as a regular cart. They will be available to rent on July 22.