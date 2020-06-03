Hazen happy to be back on the diamond

Hazen’s baseball team is gearing up for the start of its summer season. The Astros say they are just happy to be on the field.

The team is practicing together for the first time since summer due to the loss of a high school season. While expectations for the season are high, players aren’t taking the time spent with their teammates for granted.

“It feels good to be back out here, be with the guys again,” senior Isaac Doll said. “We still have our restrictions with spraying everything down, kind of try to stay away from everyone, but still just so fun to be out here and have some fun with the guys again.”

The Astros open their season at Belfield-South Heart next week.