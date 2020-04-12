Heart River names new football coach

Heart River has announced the hiring of Carter Maynard as their new football coach.

This will be Maynard’s first head coaching job, but he is no stranger to the program after serving as a coach at the junior high and elementary levels for the Cougars the last few years. Maynard will take over for a Cougars team that went just 2-6 last season. However, he’s hoping to turn that around soon.

“What I’d like to see in our first year is we’re going to get back on track,” “Get the kids going in the right direction. Put some thrive back in the entire program all the way down, and you know, make sure the kids are having fun with it.

Maynard says he’s already had a few virtual meetings with his staff.

