Heartbreaking ending

The Minot State men’s and women’s hockey teams saw their seasons come to an abrupt ending on Thursday when the ACHA announced it was canceling the national tournament that was scheduled to start next week. The men’s team were the defending national champions while the women were expected to be the 2nd seed in the tournament and were looking to get back to the championship game. Dakota College at Bottineau’s mens team also was affected and will not get a chance to play in its first ACHA national tournament.