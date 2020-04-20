Heilman’s Performance helping adults stay in shape

Heilmans Performance is helping adults still workout during this quarantine period.

“This was just a great opportunity to launch it,” says Adult Performance Coordinator Courtney Heilman

Heilman’s Performance has been discussing launching online workout programs for a few months now to better serve the community.

“I know that a lot of people are busy in their everyday life and they cant always make it to our open hours so having an online program is a great way to reach those people that might not come in,” adds Heilman.

Adult Performance Coordinator Courtney Heilman says they are adapting their strength, mobility and cardio workouts for those who don’t have equipment at home.



“You can do this anywhere, they can stay healthy and active from their living room, they can come in the gym when this is all over. If you’re traveling, and I just had a baby last year and not being able to get out of the house all the time with a child is definitely hard for a lot of parents and so this is one way we can reach all of them and help them out,” explains Heilman

Heilman adds she believes the at home/ online workouts can benefit everyone during COVID-19



“Its way more important now then ever to kind of help them manage that stress and anxiety that they are going through everyday and this is just a great way for them to take an hour out of their day to get moving and active,” declares Heilman.

If you would like more information you can reach out to them on facebook or twitter at Heilmans Performance.