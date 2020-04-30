Hermanson hoping for mound time

Des Lacs/Burlington-Lewis and Clark pitcher Erica Hermanson was hoping to get another shot at a state title this year. After taking the team to a 3rd place finish last year and a runner-up finish two years ago the senior had high hopes for the Lady Lakers who lost only one senior to graduation.

But with the season on hold the 4 time All-Stater may not get another opportunity. “Right now our team is just like working to stay optimistic and hopeful for the season” said Hermanson who was hoping to springboard off this year into next year’s freshmen year at the collegiate level after signing with Minot State.

“It’s obviously gonna be a little different than high school so I’m excited to like see the difference between like the playing levels.” Hermanson also may get an opportunity to play summer league fastpitch where her Magic City Storm team finished runnerup at state last year.

“I’m hoping that we would get some high school season or high school games in” said the senior. “If not hopefully we can get some summer games in this summer.”

The high school northwest sub-region tournament is scheduled for May 11th with the state tournament May 28th.