Hidden golf gem

It might be considered one of golf’s best kept secrets as the Fessenden Country Club continues to draw golfers from around the area. The 9 hole course that takes a couple of directions to find, features a wide open course at the beginning but quickly brings in trees and water hazards.

“It seems simple when you come and look at it” said greenskeepter Aaron Loff, “but it’s really challenging because there are at least four holes where water comes into play and there are some spots where if you get into the trees you can get yourself in a lot of trouble.”

The course continues to grow in popularity in the area because of the maturation of the trees as well as the greens that get better from year to year.

“The course has developed a lot over the last three years with more water and more infrastructure to it” said Loff, “it’s becoming more and more popular with people in the area because they know how well our course is taken care of and how our greens play really nicely in the summertime so it’s becoming a slowly growing phenomina but people really enjoy coming out here to play.”

It costs $12 to play 9 holes or you can play all day for $20.

