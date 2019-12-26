High School Basketball: All set for Hoopster Classic in Minot

The Minot State University Dome will be a busy place this weekend, with numerous holiday tournaments this weekend.

Many class “B” boys basketball teams converge on the dome for tournament play Friday and Saturday. The Hoopster Classic will feature 14 teams in town followed by the Dale Brown Classic on Saturday with 14 teams competing as well. Tournament organizer Jeremy Feller says its a chance to see some great early season matchups.

“”14 teams coming to town playing 14 different games between varsity and j.v. six of the top 10 teams in the state here showcasing themselves,” says tournament organizer Jeremy Feller. “So it’s a great opportunity for the local fans to come out and see some great class “B” basketball in the newly renovated dome.”

Action will begin each day at 11:30 a.m. at the MSU Dome.