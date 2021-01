On a night with a limited schedule, a big time rivalry headlined the Monday night action when Hazen paid Beulah a visit.

The game stayed competitive throughout the night, but the Miners found a way to hold off their Coal Bowl Foes for a 71-65 win.

Other other action, the Hazen girls topped New Salem-Almont, while the Holstein boy’s fell to Glen Ullin-Hebron.

In the WDA, St. Mary’s had a tough time all night defending the three ball against Jamestown, giving up 13 on their way to a 83-54 loss.