High School Basketball: Bismarck, Mandan earn sweeps, Minot girls win

It was a day dominated by the home teams in Class A basketball, with Bismarck, Mandan, and Minot defending their home-courts.

The Demons hosted Turtle Mountain, where the boys were able to get their 7th straight win, 83-69. The girls also took care of business with a 76-45 win.

Across the river, Mandan took on Watford City, where the boys rolled to a 99-44 win over the Wolves. The girls also took care of Watford City with a 72-63 victory.

Elsewhere, the Minot girls ended up with a nice home win over Williston by a score of 76-61.