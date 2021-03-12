High School Basketball: Powers Lake back in state tournament for the second time in three years

The Class B Boys Basketball State Tournament tips off next week. Powers Lake is coming off of their best game of the season winning over White Shield in the Region Eight Championship.

After not making the state tournament for 80 years, the Powers Lake Ranchers are back in the state tournament for the second time in three years.

“It feels amazing, it’s been a dream of all of ours to make it to state especially it’s my senior year, it’s pretty special,” said senior center Carter Rystedt.

The Ranchers pride themselves on the defensive side of the ball, something that helps slow down a dynamic scorer in Jesse White. Now it’s something they’re leaning on going into the tournament.

“At state, you’re playing the top teams, they get there for a reason so team defense with everyone on the same page working together is going to be huge,” adds head coach Jordan Carlson.

“We only scored 48 points and we won by 14 so if you can limit teams to 30 or 40 points then you’re going to have a good winning percentage so we pride ourselves on our defense,” declares senior guard Noah Fredrickson.

Powers Lake believes crashing the offensive glass will be huge part in them being successful.

“It’s huge anytime you can get a second chance opportunity, Carter, Tucker and Noah do a real good job just working hard in there and anytime you can create second-chance opportunities, get points is huge,” explained Coach Carlson.

“It’s going to be huge, just getting an offensive rebound and kicking out for a three or just putting back up for two, just boost our confidence,” said Rystedt.

One thing The Ranchers feel will be an X-Factor at state will be their depth.

“We have a different leading scorer every night so we pride ourselves on that, anyone can come in and get buckets and score for us so it’s big for us as a team,” said Fredrickson.

Powers Lake takes on Grafton and they know taking care of the ball will be key to pulling out a win.

“We got to limit our turnovers because sometimes we can get a little risky with the ball so limiting our turnovers and just getting into our offense and feeding Carter Rystedt down low is going to be a big part of getting dub on Thursday,” said Fredrickson.

Ranchers take on Grafton at 12 p.m. on Thursday.