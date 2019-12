On a busy day in class B basketball, the day was highlighted by the match up between Shiloh Christian and Bishop Ryan.

The Skyhawk boy’s, lead by BSC commit Jaden Mitzel, ended up getting the 75-60 win over the Lions.

In the girl’s game, it was back and forth, showcased by great defense, with Shiloh Christian pulling off the 51-50 win.

Elsewhere, Dickinson Trinity won the Roughrider Tournament and giving Gregg Grinsteinner his 500th career win.