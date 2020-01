Class B was busy with basketball Saturday, including the New Years Invite wrapping up at Shiloh Christian.

The boys played well, behind a good start from Jordan Mitzel, defeating Dunseith 70-52.

The Skyhawk girls were able to pull off the upset of the number four team in the state in Linton-HMB, winning 48-44.

Elsewhere, the Nedrose boys beat Max on the road, and Beulah was also able to get a road win against Bishop Ryan.