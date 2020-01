It was a busy day at the Bismarck Events Center, as four Class A games tipped off on Saturday.

Starting off, the Legacy girls were able to stay undefeated in the WDA with a 63-49 win.

Next up was Century and Bismarck, as the Patriots girls were able to cruise to a 76-57 win.

The boys were next, as St. Mary’s was able to overcome a slow start and beat Legacy, while Bismarck was able to top Century for the second time this season.