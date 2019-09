Rugby played host to their 25th Annual Booster Club Invitational, where 28 teams competed.

In the varsity girl’s race, Watford City’s Haley Ogle won with a time of 18:52.

Later in the day, the varsity boy’s race featured New Town’s Robert White, who won the race with a time 16:04.

Overall, the Rugby Girls won the meet as a team, and the boys of Williston took it as well.