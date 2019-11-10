High School Football: Beulah, Bishop Ryan, Kidder County advance to Dakota Bowl

It was another exciting day in high school football, where teams were looking to clinch a berth to the Dakota Bowl next Friday.

Beulah hosted Valley City, winning a defensive battle and moving on to Fargo. St. Mary’s had a tough time on the road against Hillsboro/Central Valley, falling 35-0.

In class A, Bishop Ryan went on the road and put up their best performance, beating Velva 32-20.

Kidder County earned their first trip to Fargo with a win over Finley-Sharon/Hope Page by a score of 46-6. Linton-HMB lost a heart breaker in double overtime to Cavalier, 30-28.