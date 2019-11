In a pair of region four match-ups, the 9-man semifinals did not disappoint, with Linton HMB and Kidder County moving on.

First it was the Wolves, who held off the Grant County/Flasher Storm in a back and forth game, coming down to the wire in a 34-28 win for Kidder County.

In Linton, it was a close game for a while, where Beach had the lead for most of the game. However, the Lions were able to put together a strong 4th quarter to earn the 28-14 win.