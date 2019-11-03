High School Football: St. Mary’s, Beulah takes care of business at home

In Class AA, it was the home teams that would go undefeated, as the final four is set next Saturday.

St. Mary’s put together a dominant performance over Kindred, forcing numerous turnovers and converting them into points, winning by a score of 42-0.

Beulah had a tougher time, going back and forth with Devils Lake, before pulling away in the 4th, a final score of 29-20.

Elsewhere, Turtle Mountain couldn’t ride the momentum of taking the opening kickoff for a touchdown, losing to Hillsboro/Central Valley 40-12.

Wrapping up the four game slate, Hazen loses a tight one to Valley City 22-14.