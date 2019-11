The Velva Aggies played one of their best defensive games of the season, shutting down a potent Shiloh Christian offense.

Velva got on the board on a fourth and 15 touchdown pass from Jersey Selzler to Adam Schepp, leading to the 14-6 win at home.

Bishop Ryan put together their best overall performance of the season, blowing out Bowman County on the road by a score of 52-21.