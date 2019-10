The Class A opening round saw most of the top seeds defend their home field, highlighted by a dominant win by Velva over Killdeer 47-7.

Elsewhere, Shiloh Christian had a strong second half against Des Lacs-Burlington to move on, 43-12.

Bowman County and Bishop Ryan took home victories, to set up a quarterfinal clash between the Bulldogs and Lions.

Thompson was the only team to win as the lower seed, beating Harvey/Wells County 20-6.