Saturday wrapped up the two day series between Bismarck, Century, Grand Forks Central, and GF Red River.

Bismarck once again had a tough time staying out of trouble, as GF Central overwhelmed the Demons throughout, falling 12-1.

Century turned in an impressive performance in there game against GF Red River, winning in overtime 3-2.

In the pros, the Bismarck Bobcats pulled off a thrilling 5-4 over the Minot Minotauros in a shootout.