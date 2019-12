It was heartbreak for most of the hometown teams, with close losses throughout Saturday.

Minot High looked like they were going to cruise to another win over Jamestown, but gave up three unanswered goals, falling 3-2.

Mandan fell to Breckenridge-Wahpeton 4-3, but was headlined by a highlight reel save from goalie Jordan Arenz.

For the girl’s, Dickinson ended up falling 2-0 to Warroad JV, and Bismarck loses 5-0 to the varsity team from Warroad.