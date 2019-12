Minot High School had a big day of hockey, with the boys and girls pulling off wins at home.

The girls hosted Fargo Davies, winning 3-2 in a shootout, while the boys topped Dickinson off of 3-0 first period goals, winning by a final of 5-3.

Elsewhere, Bismarck loses a tough one at Fargo North-South, 4-3, while Mandan couldn’t get anything going against Grand Forks, losing 7-0.