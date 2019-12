It was a doubleheader of high school hockey at the VFW Sports Center, with two clashes between Bismarck and Fargo area teams.

First up was Century and West Fargo, where the Packers scored in the final minute of overtime on a power play goal, giving them the 4-3 win.

The Bismarck Demons gave up two early goals in the first period, which would be the difference in the game, losing to Fargo North by a score of 2-0.