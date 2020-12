Teams across the WDA met on the ice Tuesday night for the first time this season as the puck dropped for hockey season.

On the girl’s side, it was the defending champion Bismarck Blizzard who won 4-3 over Mandan in a thrilling overtime game.

Another WDA game went to overtime between Minot and Williston, but it was the Coyotes pulling out the 2-1 win on the road.

On the boy’s side, the Century Patriots opened the season with a 5-2 win over Mandan.