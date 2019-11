At the WDA Swimming Regionals, the day was highlighted by the record breaking swim by Century’s Lexi Duchsherer.

In the 200 yard freestyle race, Duchsherer put up a time of 1:52.85, almost two seconds faster than the previous WDA record.

Century also won the 200 yard Medley Relay, while it was a close finish in the 200 yard individual medley, with Williston’s Marissa Branham taking the event.

Century won another overall WDA title to cap off the day.