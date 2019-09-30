High School Tennis: Mandan gears up for the WDA Tournament

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The WDA Tournament field is set, which includes the Mandan Braves, who are making their preparations ahead of this weekend.

Mandan surged up the standings and landed at the four seed, and will face Jamestown on Thursday. Mandan went three and three in the WDA this season, and was lead by number one single Ben Gartner. Gartner however feels the whole team has stepped up this season.

“Everyone’s been playing really well,” says Senior Ben Gartner. “We have solid doubles this year, and we’re pretty deep into our lineup.”

“We’ve been focused on the basics with these guys,” Head Coach Paul Christen says. “And now that they’ve had more experience, just fine tuning a few different things.”

The WDA Tournament will be hosted in Bismarck on Thursday beginning at 10am.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Weekend Snow in Montana

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weekend Snow in Montana"

Mandan Tennis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Tennis"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Hwy Patrol Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hwy Patrol Crash"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-29-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-29-19"

Bishop Ryan Cross Country

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bishop Ryan Cross Country"

Mental Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mental Health"

Heart River Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heart River Update"

HS Cross Country

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Cross Country"

HS Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Volleyball"

Marijuana Banking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marijuana Banking"

Robert Suhr Forecast 9-28-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr Forecast 9-28-19"

Buddy Walk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Buddy Walk"

Diabetes Walk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Diabetes Walk"

Healthier Living

Thumbnail for the video titled "Healthier Living"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-28-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-28-19"

Gun Shot at Auction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gun Shot at Auction"

Class AAA, 9-Man

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class AAA, 9-Man"

Class AA, Class A

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class AA, Class A"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss