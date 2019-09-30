High School Tennis: Mandan gears up for the WDA Tournament

The WDA Tournament field is set, which includes the Mandan Braves, who are making their preparations ahead of this weekend.

Mandan surged up the standings and landed at the four seed, and will face Jamestown on Thursday. Mandan went three and three in the WDA this season, and was lead by number one single Ben Gartner. Gartner however feels the whole team has stepped up this season.

“Everyone’s been playing really well,” says Senior Ben Gartner. “We have solid doubles this year, and we’re pretty deep into our lineup.”

“We’ve been focused on the basics with these guys,” Head Coach Paul Christen says. “And now that they’ve had more experience, just fine tuning a few different things.”

The WDA Tournament will be hosted in Bismarck on Thursday beginning at 10am.