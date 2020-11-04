High School Volleyball: Bismarck & Mandan grab wins ahead of regionals, Linton-HMB wins district six

Tuesday night marked the final night of the WDA regular season, with last minute seeding on the line ahead of the regional tournament.

Mandan and Jamestown had a battle for a potential two seed, where the Braves grabbed an impressive sweep over the Blue Jays. Elsewhere, Bismarck was able to sweep the St. Mary’s Saints.

On the final night of the District Six tournament, Linton-HMB was able to take the title over South Border, while Strasburg/Zeeland advanced to regionals with a five set win over Medina-PB.