Century’s quest for perfection continued at home, when they hosted the Mandan Braves in a pivotal match.

The Patriots and Braves went blow for blow, however, it was Century that edged out Mandan in each set, winning 3-0.

St. Mary’s is starting to look like an improved team down the stretch, grabbing a huge road win over Legacy, 3-1.

Over in Class B, Nedrose was able to sweep Bottineau, while Velva grabs a straight set win over Surrey.