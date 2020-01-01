High School Wrestling: Beulah/Hazen installs wall of champions

Along the wall in the practice room at Beulah are boards with the names of every placer at state in the program history.

They were newly installed before this season by head coach Brandon Zahn. Zahn hopes that this will motivate his wrestlers for their push to state in February.

“State is a lot of fun,” says head coach Branden Zahn. “It’s a great experience, especially when you get guys that are placing. It’s a little bit of pride for them to see their names up there, so when they come back in the room, everyone, the first thing they do, they look a see ‘where’s my name up there.”

Beulah/Hazen is back in action on Jan. 9th when they face Killdeer on the road.

