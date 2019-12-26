High School Wrestling: Beulah-Hazen’s Conner Bosch wants more after placing in state

Beulah-Hazen’s hopes of an individual title are on the shoulders of one sophomore, whose surprise placing at state last year could catapult him to the top.

Beulah-Hazen doesn’t have the biggest team, but they do have great young talent, including sophomore Conner Bosch, who placed 8th as a freshman last season.

“It was very rewarding last year,” says sophomore Conner Bosch. “Coming in 113 unseeded, taking 8th, it was an honor and it felt really good, and I’m trying to place higher this year and go off some of my moves last year.”

Bosch says he’s hovered between the 120 and 113 weight classes, and has been hard at work to improve his scoring.

“Just try to take my shots more aggressively,” Bosch says. “Work on a lot of offense, and my defense and work some bottom moves and finish my shots, and finish my bottom moves.”

His teammates and coaches are taking notice at Bosch’s potential, knowing that placing last season only gives him confidence in his years to follow.

“It’s great to have a kid like that in your program, and I hope he has more success,” says head coach Brandon Zahn. “I know he has goals of becoming a state champ, so when he’s working hard, everyone sees that and they start working hard as well.”

That hard work, inspiring teammates to place at state this year as well.

“Watching Conner, he’s getting really good, he’s getting fast and scoring,” says junior Aaron Ripplinger. “So seeing that, especially from a younger guy like that, it shows that the rest of us our capable as well.”

Conner Bosch and his Beulah-Hazen teammates will be back in action on January 9th when that face Killdeer.

