Four Class B teams clashed in Beulah Tuesday night, including New Salem-Almont, Harvey-Wells County, Bishop Ryan, and the hosts Beulah-Hazen.

Bishop Ryan ended up take all three of their duels throughout the night, including a back and forth 43-33 win over New Salem-Almont.

New Salem-Almont bounced back, winning their remaining duels, while Beulah-Hazen got a home win over Harvey-Wells County, with some impressive falls throughout.