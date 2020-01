In the final day of the Bismarck Rotary Tournament, Bismarck couldn’t catch Sidney, SD in the team standings, landing in second place overall.

In some of the individual matches, Bismarck Demon’s 8th grade standout AJ Araujo ended up finishing first in the 106 weight class bracket, winning the first place match by a 6-2 decision.

Other team results including Minot in 5th, Century in 6th, and Dickinson rounding out the top seven.