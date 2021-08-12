Highlight: Here are some of the big stories covered by our sports team this week

The KX Sports team has been quite busy. Here are some of the big stories they’ve covered this week:

Phil Benotti interviewed Britta Curl, a Bismarck native who made the roster for Team USA for Women’s Hockey. Britta will be playing in the IIHF World Championship in Calgary from Aug. 20-31.

Luke Gamble interviewed UMary’s head football coach Craig Bagnell and talked about fall camp and getting ready to play their first game in over a year and a half.

Karassa Stinchcomb interviewed Sabre Dogs shortstop Justin Cooper and assistant coach Michael Newstrom bout heading to the expedition league championship series for the first time in franchise history.

Not pictured but also interviewed, head coach Alex Miklos and other players.

