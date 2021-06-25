Highlights from day one of the McQuades Charity Softball Tournament

The McQuades Charity softball tournament returned to the diamond Friday night for the first time since 2019.

Over 400 teams are participating in this years tournament with teams traveling from as far as Florida to compete. The return to the diamond is bringing excitement for everyone, but especially those from North Dakota.

“This is where it’s at,” Trenton Ozbun said. “Friday night, Clem Kelley, McQuades. There’s no atmosphere like it in the country. I mean it’s just the atmosphere like it in the country. You know, the running joke in North Dakota is there are four holidays: Christmas, opening deer, opening pheasant and McQuades.”

The softball tournament runs through Sunday in Bismarck.