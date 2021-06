Moms in Bismarck are using their resources to help a worthy cause.The Moms Club of Bismarck is a non-profit that offers support to parents and children.The group is raising funds through a yard sale for the Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center, an organization that provides assistance to traumatized children and their families.

"With different service projects we do, we try to spread our services around the communities, so this just happened to be another one that we wanted to work with,” said Amie Kaiser, Moms Club of Bismarck President.The community showed their support by checking out the inventory and buying items that helped raise money.

“I think we’re around $350 for the Dakota Advocacy Center for Children,” Kaiser said.